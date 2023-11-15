Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Classic cars to hit the Napier Sound Shell

Classic Morgan cars will come to the Napier Sound Shell in late November.

Classic Morgan cars will come to the Napier Sound Shell in late November.

The NZ Morgan Car Club is hosting its annual meeting and rally in Hawkes Bay from Wednesday November through 22 to Sunday November 26.

Organisers said there will be about 50 people attending along with 27 cars travelling throughout the country to attend.

The cars will be on display for the general public from 12.30pm to 3pm on Saturday, November 25 at the Sound Shell on Napier’s Marine Parade.

Angels for Ehlers-Danlos fundraiser

The Filter Room in Napier will be buzzing for the benefit of ‘Compressed Angel’ Trinity Hutchins on Friday night as it hosts the Enchanted Angels Karma Keg.

The event is fundraising to get the sick Hawke’s Bay teenager to Germany so she can receive life-altering treatment for Abdominal Vascular Compressions and conditions associated with the rare condition Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

It will feature two kegs, a special live auction hosted by local real estate agent Brayden Coldicutt, and plenty of opportunity to dress up in your favourite wings and halos.

The event starts at 4.30pm with the auction commencing at 6.30pm on Friday November 17.

Donate tools for cyclone relief

The Napier Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) is seeking tools for cyclone-affected people in its Christmas collection.

Many people not only lost household furniture and clothing in Cyclone Gabrielle but also entire contents of sheds and garages.

Insurance may be covering the biggest items but that doesn’t cover the little items that we take for granted.

This year the CAB volunteer team is collecting hand tools in good condition, hardware store gift cards or cash donations to buy tools.

The collection will be distributed by people who are working directly with those devastated by the cyclone.

To support this initiative pop into their offices at Bower House in Napier South. The building is next to The Warehouse car park.

Take your contributions in or contact the CAB on 06 835 9664.

Please, only items in good condition and no power tools.