Hawke's Bay mum pays tribute to 'strong, resilient' 11 year-old daughter Brooklyn Ngawati

Brooklyn will feature in the Fire and Emergency Calendar, 2022. Photo / Supplied

Brooklyn Ngawati died peacefully in her dad's arms surrounded by her mother and her sister at home.

The sassy Napier 11-year-old's funeral service was held on Tuesday at Sugarloaf Chapel at Howard and Gannon, Lee Road, Taradale.

Brooklyn had embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer that predominantly affects children and young people. She died on October 28.

"Brooklyn was so strong, we are incredibly proud of her and while she is no longer with us in person, our love for her will never fail," Sarah said.

"We can now take some comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering."

Brooklyn had been diagnosed in March 2018, when she was seven.

After nine months of chemotherapy and 28 radiotherapy fractions, Brooklyn's tumour size significantly shrunk.

She returned to school at Taradale Primary in 2019 but in November that year, a routine MRI Identified a second tumour in the same location.

In January 2020, Brooklyn underwent significant surgery, including partial removal of her upper and lower jaw.

However, cancer returned, this time reclassified as Sclerosing rhabdomyosarcoma (SRMS), a form rarer than the embryonal sub-type.

Brooklyn Ngawati captured in happier times.Photo / Supplied

"After two months in Starship with [Brooklyn's] jaw wired we were given the all-clear to begin a very intense chemotherapy regime, followed by an additional 12 months of maintenance daily chemo."

Following the discovery of a number of lumps in her lungs and a large mass in her pelvis, the family was told the prognosis wasn't good.

The family made every minute count.

Younger sister Baylee was almost three when Brooklyn was first diagnosed, and had walked every step of her sibling's cancer journey.

Brooklyn's mother described her older daughter as strong, resilient, and very mature.

"She was also a kind and loving sister, a very loyal friend.

''She was not big on talking to strangers, but amongst her family, she was full of attitude and sass."

Brooklyn's life also made an impact on Hawke's Bay Firefighters, one of whom is a family friend who was photographed with Brooklyn for the Fire and Emergency Calendar for 2022.

They paid a tribute to her online by taking part in a small event for Brooklyn.

"Brooklyn had a close connection with some of our firefighters, even appearing in the fire fighters calendar with our local firefighter Nicky Bates."