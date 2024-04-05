Voyager 2023 media awards
Mud Mates: Hawke’s Bay mum making hand-crafted coveralls for kids

Linda Hall
By
3 mins to read
Alana Steyn, who runs Mud Mates - an online business selling messy play gear - with her neighbour’s twins, Angus (green and blue) and Rhett Treagus, dressed in Mud Mates coveralls. Photo / Warren Buckland

Alana Steyn watched her toddler play in the mud, covering his clothes in dirt.

But instead of taking him away from the messy play, she thought of a solution to the piles of dirty laundry.

