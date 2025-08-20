Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay mourns rugby stalwart and community leader Tom Mulligan

Hawkes Bay Today
4 mins to read

Tom Mulligan (MNZM), pictured during Waitangi Day commemorations in 2019, was a well-known community and rugby leader. He died on Sunday and his tangi is being held at Matahiwi Marae, ending on Thursday. Photo / Duncan Brown Photography

Thomas Eruera Whanaupani (Tom) Mulligan MNZM

October 4, 1936-August 17, 2025

Hundreds of mourners have been passing through Matahiwi Marae, near Clive, celebrating the life of kaumātua and national and Hawke’s Bay rugby identity Tom Mulligan, who died on Sunday, aged 88.

Born Thomas Eruera Whanaupani Mulligan at the East

