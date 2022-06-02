Hawke's Bay ministry staff record few privacy breaches

More than 1500 privacy breaches have been recorded by the Ministry of Justice since 2015. Photo / NZME

Ministry of Justice staff in Hawke's Bay appear to have avoided large numbers of privacy breaches observed in other parts of the country and nationwide.

According to statistics released to Open Justice under the Official Information Act, there have been more than 1500 privacy breaches recorded in the ministry's systems nationwide since 2015.

However, a regional breakdown showed that just five of those involved people working at the Napier courts, one of whom may have been a third-party contractor.

Seven breaches were recorded involving staff at the Hastings courts, and three more involved outside contractors over the seven-and-half-year period.

The nature and seriousness of the breaches were not recorded in the data.