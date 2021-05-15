Hawke's Bay Marathon sees biggest turnout in event's history

Hawke's Bay Marathon start line. Photo / Ian Cooper

More than 8000 competitors hit the course for the fifth running of the Hawke's Bay Marathon over the weekend - the biggest in the marathon's history.

Runners from across New Zealand flocked to the sold-out event, taking on the marathon, half-marathon and the 10km.

Hawke's Bay Marathon organiser, IRONMAN Group Oceania managing director Dave Beeche said it was great to see a sold-out field take to the course.

"It's incredible to see so many runners and their supporters being part of this great event in the beautiful Hawke's Bay," Beeche said.

Wellington runner Daniel Jones was first across the finish line in the New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty Marathon. The 30-year-old won the men's category with a time of 02:25:34.

Wellington runner Daniel Jones, 30, won the men's marathon. Photo / Ian Cooper

Aucklander Bethany Bromfield came first in the women's marathon completing the 42km race in 02:56:29.

The finish line for all three distances was Elephant Hill Estate and Winery.

Once across the finish line, people were able to enjoy the sea-view setting, plenty of entertainment, and a range of local Hawke's Bay food and wine on offer.

Friends Tanya Beckett, Sally Hollis, Tracy Badland and Priscilla Lysaght said they are already planning a return.

"It's been so great to get out on the track with friends; we've had the best time," Beckett said.

Aucklander Bethany Bromfield, 25, won the women's marathon. Photo / Ian Cooper

Beeche said the successful event and its thousands of participants provided a boost to the region.

"It's been incredibly valuable for accommodation providers, eateries and retailers, and we're proud to work with our partners to showcase this region," he said.

Jack Moody finished in first place in the 2Degrees Half Marathon with a time of 01:07:16, with Olivia Burne winning the women's half marathon, finishing the 21km race in 01:19:53.

In the Havana Coffee 10km event Chris McIlroy won the men's race in 00:35:55. Esther George was just 21 seconds behind, winning the women's race in 00:36:16.

Prize money was awarded to first, second and third overall men and women runners in the marathon; first place received $3000, second $1000 and third $750.

Prize money of $1000 was also awarded to the first overall men and women runners in the half marathon.

The Hawke's Bay Marathon is a part of the Runaway Marathon Series, which also includes the Queenstown Marathon and Runaway Noosa Marathon.