A man driving with no license plates in Waipawa fled police on Monday night, crashing his car before he was located and arrested. Photo / NZME

A Hawke’s Bay man faces driving charges after a police chase in Waipawa on Monday night which ended in a crash and brief manhunt.

Waipukurau police sergeant Neil Baker said a police patrol noticed a man driving with no licence plates in Waipawa shortly before 7.30pm.

Baker said police turned on their lights and sirens, but the driver continued and fled at speed.

Officers cordoned the area and later located the vehicle abandoned on Kenilworth Street, where a police dog unit tracked the male.

“The driver of the abandoned vehicle was located a short time later and was arrested without incident. The man was also wanted on an outstanding warrant,” Baker said.