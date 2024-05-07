Police say a Hawke's Bay man has been arrested after a series of phone harassments involving teens and women. Photo / NZ Herald

A 36-year-old Hawke’s Bay man has been arrested after allegedly tricking teenage and adult women into using their phones to ‘call his mum’, but ultimately calling his own number so he could later send victims malicious texts and calls.

He is due to appear in the Napier District Court on Thursday, May 9, charged with offensive/disturbing use of a cellphone.

Police had received multiple reports of cellphone harassment towards women in Hawke’s Bay, where a man is said to have approached victims outside stores, including supermarkets and retail shops.

He would ask victims to use their cellphones but instead of phoning his mother, he called his own phone number so he could store it on his phone.

Complainants reported being subjected to unwanted and malicious calls and texts over the following days.

Senior Sergeant Craig Vining said he hoped the arrest would bring relief to the victims of the scam.

“We hope this arrest brings some comfort to the victims, whose well-meaning actions were turned against them.”

He advised people to be cautious when undertaking a well-meaning action, such as providing a phone to someone in need.

We aim to reduce this individual’s opportunity to re-offend through the court system, but we caution the community to think twice before handing over your phone in these circumstances.”

Those who have been a victim of similar incidents are advised to contact Police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.