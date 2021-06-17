Hawke's Bay Magpies sign Crusaders halfback Ere Enari

Crusaders halfback Ere Enari has signed for the Hawke's Bay Magpies. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay Magpies have signed Crusaders halfback Ere Enari for two seasons because of ongoing injury problems for their breakout star Folau Fakatava.

The 24-year-old, educated at Tu Toa and St Kentigern College before heading south to Lincoln University, has been part of the Canterbury and Crusaders programmes, and played for the New Zealand Under 20s in 2016 and 2017.

Magpies head coach Mark Ozich said Fakatava has been ruled out of rugby for 12 months with a knee injury sustained against the Crusaders in April.

"With the loss of Folau for the rest of the year and moving up to the Premiership, Ere is a key acquisition to the squad," he said.

"Ere brings with him immense experience having been involved with the Crusaders set up since he left school and has a desire to play and compete each week having battled through his own injuries as a young man."

Enari will join his new teammates at the conclusion of the Trans-Tasman Super Rugby campaign.

The halfback said he's excited about the move North.

"It's exciting and I can't wait to contribute as much as I can to the foundation they've built so far and apply my trade," he said.

"I'm ready to compete, and I look forward to doing that alongside a great team with huge potential."

Hawke's Bay Rugby Union CEO Jay Campbell said Enari will add competition with local halfbacks and provide experience for Connor McLeod and Zach Donaldson to call upon as they compete for positions in the squad.