Hawke's Bay Magpies run in seven tries over Manawatu in Ranfurly rout

Magpies flanker Brendon O'Connor, third from left, scored the bonus point try on halftime. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Hawke's Bay Magpies head for the road after a successful Ranfurly Shield defence to take on an in-form Bay of Plenty.

The Magpies tucked away a bonus point 47-12 win against Manawatu Turbos on Saturday at McLean Park, that also doubled as a Shield defence.

The Magpies now head for Tauranga to take on Bay of Plenty next Sunday, and will be up against a side fresh from a record 44-8 win at home against Canterbury.

Hawke's Bay Magpies coach Mark Ozich was happy with how his side finished Saturday's match, but warned of a long day looming in Tauranga if his side turns over possession as it did early on Saturday.

Ozich said he would be giving the players a couple days off this week to allow them to come back mentally refreshed to build towards Bay of Plenty.

"If we turnover ball like we did it will be a long day up there, and it was last year," he said.

Ozich said his side had been guilty of trying to play too quickly on Saturday, particularly during an inaccurate first half display.

But he was pleased with the way his side was able to close the game out and keep Manawatu scoreless in the second half.

"[The Turbos] were pretty motivated to play well, the Ranfurly Shield brings out the best in every challenger," Ozich said.

Fullback Caleb Makene picked up man of the match honours for a stellar 80 minutes, and Ozich said the 24-year-old took his opportunity well, having started the game over Kurt Baker:

"He played flat, took the line on and punched onto the ball well.

"That's what it's about, creating pressure internally to get the best out of everybody."

The first 15 minutes on Saturday did not roll the Magpies way.

They conceded four penalties at the breakdown in the first 15 minutes, allowing Manawatu to control both possession and field position early.

It was a brilliant long range try however that eventually did the damage for the Turbos as second five James Tofa got on the end of a move with plenty of offloads.

Hawke's Bay lock Tom Parsons is surrounded by a Manawatu defence that started the game solidly. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay took the lead in the 24th minute through their number 12 Danny Toala, but plenty of credit should go to his old schoolmate at Hastings Boys' High Lincoln McClutchie.

The first five showed tremendous quick thinking and vision to put a dainty chip in behind the onrushing Manawatu defensive line, which dropped straight into Toala's arms for the midfielder to coast in under the posts.

Folau Fakatava, left, congratulates Magpies teammate Danny Toala for his try. Photo / Paul Taylor

And Hawke's Bay pounced again from a counter-attacking situation in the 32nd minute, with number eight Devan Flanders scoring their second try after great work from fullback Caleb Makene.

Magpies number eight Devan Flanders slides in for a try in what has been an outstanding season so far. Photo / Paul Taylor

But Manawatu replied immediately, marching up the field before first five Ben Wyness scored to draw them within two points.

Makene was certainly the danger man for Hawke's Bay in the first half, and he scored a try of his own just before the break to re-extend that lead.

Hawke's Bay fullback Caleb Makene scores his side's third try. Photo / Paul Taylor

And openside flanker Brendon O'Connor secured the bonus point right on the hooter, getting up from a tackle after he wasn't held to make it 28-12 at halftime.

The Turbos were able to reset and had a strong start to the second period, but couldn't execute for a much needed try over the first 15 minutes.

They continued to monopolise possession well past the hour mark, but Hawke's Bay were eventually able to march right up the field thanks to a couple of back-to-back penalties.

The last of those saw the Magpies go to their trademark lineout drive, and Turbos prop Tietie Tuimauga received a yellow card for dragging it down.

The Magpies celebrate hooker Ash Dixon's try that put the result beyond doubt. Photo / Paul Taylor

Manawatu committed the same offence again, but the third time around they weren't able to prevent Hawke's Bay captain Ash Dixon from scoring in the 67th minute.

And five minutes later Magpies centre Stacey Ili dribbled a pinpoint grubber in behind the defence for winger Neria Fomai to score in the corner.

Substitute lock Isaia Walker-Leawere got in on the act as well in scoring Hawke's Bay's seventh try just before fulltime.

Sunday's match against Bay of Plenty kicks off at 2.05pm.

The Magpies next Shield defence is against Wellington at McLean Park the following Sunday in what is their final scheduled home game of the season before finals.

Hawke's Bay 47 (Danny Toala, Devan Flanders, Caleb Makene, Brendon O'Connor, Ash Dixon, Neria Fomai, Isaia Walker-Leawere tries; Lincoln McClutchie 4/4 cons, Connor McLeod 2/3 con)

Manawatu 12 (James Tofa, Ben Wyness tries; Wyness 1/2 cons)

HT: 28-12