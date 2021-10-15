Hawke's Bay Magpies lose skipper ahead of Canterbury match

Magpies skipper Ash Dixon is out of Saturday's match against Canterbury. Photo / Paul Taylor

Magpies skipper Ash Dixon is out of Saturday's match against Canterbury. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Hawke's Bay Magpies will take on Canterbury in Christchurch on Saturday afternoon's NPC clash without two of their most important players.

Talismanic skipper Ash Dixon is not in the matchday 23, while Marino Mikaele-Tu'u is also out.

Both stand down with injuries after the hard fought Ranfurly Shield victory against Tasman last weekend.

The Magpies have been boosted in the backline though, with new recruit Danny Tusitala named on the bench as halfback cover.

The 29-year-old Manu Samoa rep was among the non-playing reserves warming up last Saturday and he looks certain to debut against Canterbury given the workload Ereatara Enari has had in the nine jersey this season.

Jacob Devery will start at hooker in Dixon's absence with the fit-again Kianu Kereru-Symes named on the bench.

After a season lost to injury in 2020, Josh Kaifa's strong form has seen him rewarded with the starting blindside flanker role.

The Magpies are otherwise unchanged from their statement win over Tasman and will be keen to see off another NPC Premiership contender at Orangetheory Stadium.

Canterbury are just four points behind table-topping Hawke's Bay in fifth place on the ladder, so a loss could see the Magpies drop to fourth should Waikato and Wellington pick up round seven wins.

A win would mean Hawke's Bay remain undefeated in their games against Premiership opposition with one top-tier team left to play – Waikato in next weekend's Ranfurly Shield challenge.

History favours the hosts though, as the Magpies famous win over the red and black at McLean Park last year broke a run of Canterbury dominance stretching back over three decades.

Perhaps that is why the TAB have them at $1.56 to win on Saturday, with Hawke's Bay at $2.30 to get their fifth straight victory of 2021.

Hawke's Bay Magpies team to play Canterbury on Saturday, kickoff 4:35pm

1. Pouri Rakete-Stones, 2. Jacob Devery, 3. Namatahi Waa, 4. Geoff Cridge, 5. Tom Parsons (captain), 6. Josh Kaifa, 7. Brendon O'Connor, 8. Devan Flanders, 9. Ereatara Enari, 10. Lincoln McClutchie, 11. Jonah Lowe, 12. Danny Toala, 13. Stacey Ili, 14. Neria Fomai, 15. Lolagi Visinia

Reserves: 16. Kianu Kereru-Symes, 17. Jason Long, 18. Joe Apikotoa, 19. Solomone Funaki, 20. Gareth Evans, 21. Danny Tusitala, 22. Tiaan Falcon, 23. Ollie Sapsford