Ash Dixon of Hawke's Bay (centre) celebrates a try with teammates. Photo Getty

The Hawke's Bay Magpies won their first game away from home in almost a year on Sunday afternoon, defeating Wellington 31-28 at Sky Stadium.

The victory put the Magpies in second place on the NPC Premiership table, and also snapped a winless streak in the capital dating back to 1977.

Wellington were caught offside behind the 22 metre line in the opening minute of play allowing Lincoln McClutchie to kick the game's first points.

More ill discipline from the hosts gave Hawke's Bay plenty of early possession and territory and captain Ash Dixon scored his signature try off the back of a lineout drive.

Winger Jonah Lowe has been perhaps the Magpies' player of the season so far and was rewarded with a try on the 20 minute mark.

McClutchie created the initial break for Neria Fomai, whose kick into the in-goal area sat up for Lowe to make it 17-0.

Wellington worked themselves back into the game in terms of possession and field position but struggled to build real attacking momentum.

Hawke's Bay players celebrate the try of Jonah Lowe during the round five match between Wellington and Hawke's Bay at Sky Stadium. Photo Getty

First five Aidan Morgan finally got them on the board with a penalty in the 35th minute, but Hawke's Bay counter-punched immediately with a Lolagi Visinia try.

Lincoln McClutchie was heavily involved in the buildup once again as his team went into halftime with a 21-point lead.

The Lions came out roaring in the second half though, with Morgan knocking over two penalty goals in the opening five minutes to give them a lifeline.

Hawke's Bay weathered the storm and had a couple trips beyond the 22 metre line themselves but couldn't build the same clean attacks they did in the first period.

Ash Dixon almost had his second try from another attacking maul in the 65th minute but lost the ball forward over the tryline.

The forced error proved costly as Wellington countered brilliantly for a 70 metre try finished by centre Vince Aso to cut the deficit to 10 points.

Again the Magpies hit straight back with substitute flanker Solomone Funaki scoring off the back of a lineout drive with 10 minutes remaining.

Lions Caleb Delany (R with Magpies Ereatara Enari (L) and Brendon O'Connor during the match between the Wellington Lions and Hawke's Bay at Sky Stadium in Wellington. Photo Getty

Lions hooker Tyrone Thompson, a product of Napier Boys' High School, got a pair of late tries for the hosts in the dying stages of the game but the scoreline flattered them in the end.

Winning skipper Dixon said there is still a fair bit for his team to work on, but he was stoked with the result.

"I think our intensity and the way we played in the first 40 was pretty awesome," he said. "It's just a shame we couldn't hold it for longer than 40."

The hooker said his team will rest up over their bye week and prepare well for October 9 when they host Tasman in a Ranfurly Shield Challenge.

There was still rugby at McLean Park, Napier, during the weekend, with Napier Boys' High School first fifteen avenging an early season loss to Hastings BHS with a win by two points in an all-Hawke's Bay Central Region schools final on Saturday.

With three losses this year in in Super 8 rugby - in which Hasting went ubeaten until a loss to Hamilton in the final, Napier was farewelling seven players graduating at the end of the year, and put in what manager and teacher Dave Russell believes was its best performance of the season.

The first half went scoreless until two minutes before the break when Napier centre Adam Curran scored the first try, which was converted by halfback Cory Berkett.

Hastings struck back with a try to midfield back Mefi Tupou, converted by regular goalkicker Hoeroa Stephenson who also landed a penalty to put his side ahead 10-7.

Napier, which had a 25-5 semi-final win over Palmerston North Boys' High School a week earlier, claimed the honours on Saturday with a late try behind the posts to lock Nick Ennor, with Berkett again adding the two points, celebrating a season in which he was named in the New Zealand Barbarians schools squad.

In other representative rugby, Hawke's Bay was beaten 42-7 by Wellington in an Under 19s match in Wellington, after being down just 14-7 at halftime.

Wellington 28 (Aso, Thompson 2 tries; Morgan 3/3 pens, Love 2/3 cons)

Hawke's Bay 31 (Dixon, Lowe, Visinia, Funaki tries; McClutchie 1/1 pen, 4/4 cons)

HT: 3-24