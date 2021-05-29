Hawke's Bay Magpies claim supreme award

Hawke's Bay Magpies CEO Jay Campbell accepting the award for Hawke's Bay Sportsperson of the Year at the 2021 Hawke's Bay Sports Awards. Photo / Ian Cooper

Hawke's Bay Magpies CEO Jay Campbell accepting the award for Hawke's Bay Sportsperson of the Year at the 2021 Hawke's Bay Sports Awards. Photo / Ian Cooper

The Hawke's Bay Magpies became only the second team to claim the supreme award at the Forsyth Barr Hawke's Bay Sports Awards in the events 53rd year on Saturday night.

The Medallion Napier City Rovers side of 1993 who were winners of the Chatham Cup and National Superclub Cup and were also crowned Central Superclub Champions are only the other team to claim the supreme award.

The Hawke's Bay Magpies, who earlier in the evening claimed the Tremains Senior Team of the Year had a stellar year in what was heavily impacted by Covid-19.

With the Mitre10 Cup Championship Trophy and Ranfurly Shield in the bag, the team also supported the East Coast Rural Trust by donating $16,813 through charity jersey auctions.

The Senior Team of the Year title is the eighht time the Hawke's Bay rugby union side has claimed the trophy and topped off an impressive evening for the code with Daniel Waenga (Official of the Year) and Mark Ozich (Coach of the Year) also winning their respective categories as well as Israel Dagg being inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame.

Israel Dagg being inducted into the Sport Hawkes Bay Hall of Fame at the 2021 Hawkes Bay Sports Award. Photo / Ian Cooper

More than 470 guests were on hand at Taradale's Pettigrew.Green Arena to celebrate the achievements of individuals, teams, clubs and loyal serving volunteers.

Forsyth Barr Investment Adviser Matt Carney says, "As a New Zealand-owned investment advisory firm with a history of over 80 years, Forsyth Barr has always supported local New Zealand communities and are proud to sponsor the Forsyth Barr Hawke's Bay Sports Awards. We congratulate all of the finalists and the winners in each category, particularly the Forsyth Barr Hawke's Bay Supreme Winner, the Hawke's Bay Magpies and the Sports Hall of Fame inductee, Israel Dagg".

In an increasingly strong category, Central Football claimed the Three Wise Birds Innovation in Sport Category following their 2018 award.

The "Breaking Down Barriers' 24-hour event that Central Football ran was recognised supporting a new fund set up by the regional sports organisation to assist those that may need financial support to participate in the sport.

With more than 50 teams and 2000 players across all age ranges and abilities the event was enough to claim the award over other notable finalists in Hastings Girls' High School and their 'Akina Colour Shamozzle' event, Hawke's Bay Hockey's successful YUP programme and Triathlon Hawke's Bays ability to navigate Covid-19 and be innovative with the way they were able to run a range of events during lockdown.

New Vantage Mens Blackstick, Sean Findlay continued an impressive weekend, claiming the EIT Junior Sportsperson of the Year in the same weekend he made his debut for the national men's side along with scoring a goal against the Australian champion team.

David Greene and Donnette Daly were recognised for their ongoing contribution to football and basketball respectively.

Greene, a life member of the Taradale Football Club has been Team Manager for 34 straight years, taking in over 600 games as a volunteer. While Daly has been a driving force, both on the court but also off it upskilling a number of young officials across the region to help grow the game.

Both were noted as very worthy recipients of the Glenn Cook Technologies Lifetime Contribution to Sport award on the evening.

■Full list of winners

Sportsground.com Administrator of the Year – Paula Hansen; Football

Nimon & Sons Sport Organisation of the Year– Canoe Polo Hawke's Bay

Zeelandt Brewery Grassroots Club of the Year– Triathlon Hawke's Bay

Three Wise Birds Innovation in Sport & Recreation – Central Football; Breaking Down Barriers

Brebner Print Official of the Year – Daniel Waenga; Rugby Union

Kennedy Park Resort Napier Masters Sportsperson of the Year – Lance Baylis; Powerlifting

Petane Wines Coach of the Year – Mark Ozich; Rugby Union

The Hits People's Choice – Ethan Rusbatch; Basketball

Glenn Cook Technologies Lifetime Contribution to Sport – David Greene; Football and Donnette Daly; Basketball

Stirling Sports Junior Sports Team of the Year – Havelock North High School Girls A; Canoe Polo

Tremains Senior Sports Team of the Year – Hawke's Bay Magpies; Rugby Union

EIT Junior Sportsperson of the Year – Sean Findlay; Hockey

Paladin Disabled Sportsperson of the Year – Guy Harrison; Athletics

Hawke's Bay Today Senior Sportsperson of the Year – Tom Mackintosh; Rowing

Fosyth Barr Hawke's Bay Sportsperson of the Year – Hawke's Bay Magpies; Rugby Union