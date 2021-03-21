Hawke's Bay Lotto player's $200,000 win

A Hawke's Bay Lotto player is among four people to win $200,000 in this weekend's draw. Photo / File

A Hawke's Bay resident is among four people who are now $200,000 richer, having won Lotto First Division over the weekend.

The winning Lotto First Division tickets were sold online at MyLotto to players from Auckland and at Pak'nSave Rotorua.

A winning Powerball Second Division ticket sold at Paper Plus Select Havelock North also saw one person take home $22,487

Two other tickets were sold at New World Ferry Rd in Christchurch and on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Queenstown.

The big winner was a lucky Powerball player from Christchurch who took home $5.2 million with Powerball First Division.

The winning ticket was sold at Hornby Mall Lotto in Christchurch and is made up of $5m from Powerball First Division and $200,000 from Lotto First Division.

Strike Four rolled over and will be $600,000 on Wednesday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.