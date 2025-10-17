Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay local elections: Final results show extent of voter turnout, make-up of each council

Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Hawke's Bay's new mayoral team Craig Little, left, Will Foley, Wendy Schollum, and Richard McGrath. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay's new mayoral team Craig Little, left, Will Foley, Wendy Schollum, and Richard McGrath. Photo / NZME

Voter turnout significantly rose during the 2025 local elections in Hawke’s Bay, with final results now confirmed for most councils.

Final results were released on Thursday night for Hastings, Napier, Central Hawke’s Bay and Tararua councils, with special votes added to the tally.

Wairoa District Council and Hawke’s Bay Regional

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save