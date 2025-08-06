Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay local elections: Debates, forums, candidate evenings and where to get to know the mayoral and council candidates

Linda Hall
By
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Maxine Boag, who is retiring from Napier City Council after 18 years as a councillor, will chair two Napier Grey Power meet the candidates' meetings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Here comes the debates - and your chance to meet Hastings and Napier local body election candidates.

Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce is planning mayoral forums, while Napier and Hastings Grey Power are holding meet-the-candidate meetings.

The first of them, run for Hastings council candidates, is Thursday August 7.

