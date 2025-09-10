Hastings

Hastings District Council, Hastings War Memorial Library, Mitre 10 Hastings, Woolworths Hastings, Kmart Plaza, Hastings Sports Centre, The Warehouse Hastings.

In Havelock North, you can drop your voting papers in bins at Havelock North Library or Havelock North New World Supermarket.

In Flaxmere, voting bins will be at the library and the Flaxmere Supermarket.

Other locations include Camberley Community Centre, Clive BP, Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, Four Square Cape View, in Haumoana, and the Fire Station Bakery in Whakatū.

Napier

In Napier, voting bins will be at Napier City Customer Services, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Customer Services, Napier Library, Taradale Library, Napier Aquatic Centre, Woolworths on Carlyle, Woolworths Napier, Pak’nSave Napier, Pak’nSave Tamatea, New World Onekawa, New World Greenmeadows, Taradale 4 Square, Pirimai Supermarket, The Warehouse, Mitre 10 Mega, Kmart, EIT Taradale Campus, EIT Maraenui Learning Centre, Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui ā Orotu, Beattie and Forbes Ahuriri, NZ Post Marewa.

Wairoa

A spokesperson for the Wairoa District Council said voting documents could be posted until October 7.

“After that date, it is best to deliver your votes to the ballot bin at the main council office, Queen Street and New World Wairoa up to the close of voting.”

Central Hawke’s Bay

In CHB, the orange voting bins will be at Four Square Waipawa, New World Waipukurau, Countdown Waipukurau, Takapau Four Square, Ōtāne General Store, Pōrangahau Country Club, Onga Onga General Store, Tikokino Sawyer’s Arms, CHBDC Office, Waipawa plus special voting, Waipawa Library and Te Huinga Wai - The knowledge and learning hub, Waipukurau Library.

Election timeline

September 9-22: Voting documents delivered.

October 7: Last day for posting votes by mail. After this date votes must be returned to the council’s ballot boxes.

October 11: Election day. Voting closes midday.

October 16-22: Declaration of results.

October/November: Elected members sworn in.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.

