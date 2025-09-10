Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hawke’s Bay local elections 2025: Where to find orange voting bins

Linda Hall
By
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Look out for the bright orange voting bins for the 2025 local elections throughout the region, like this one in the Hastings Library. Photo / Linda Hall

Look out for the bright orange voting bins for the 2025 local elections throughout the region, like this one in the Hastings Library. Photo / Linda Hall

Hawke’s Bay’s councils have made it easy for residents to vote in the 2025 local body elections with bright orange voting bins set up in high-profile locations.

Voting papers will be arriving in letterboxes for all eligible voters from now until September 22.

Voters have until noon

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save