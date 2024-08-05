Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay landlord ordered to pay cyclone victim $7000 over flood-hit rental dispute

James Pocock
By
5 mins to read
Pakowhai Rd after Gabrielle - the community was one of the worst-hit by the cyclone. Photo / Paul Taylor

Pakowhai Rd after Gabrielle - the community was one of the worst-hit by the cyclone. Photo / Paul Taylor

A woman who lost her home in Cyclone Gabrielle has been awarded more than $7000 after a landlord responded to her situation by offering her a rental to move into that was also flood

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today