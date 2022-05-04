Getting stuck into their mask making are (from left) Matilda Masters, 6, student helper Sophia Keeys and Zack Adrian, 8.

Masks might be commonplace these days, but there's nothing common about the masks created in this year's Creative Mask Challenge.

The Mask Challenge started last year by knit designer and fibre artist Laurel Judd from Dzigna Knitz.

"She handed the reins to a small group of art enthusiasts who wanted to see the success of the first show continue," says art and mask making tutor Cherie Meerlo.

Now in its second year, it's well on its way to exceeding last year's 220 mask entries. The competition brought out the creativity in primary and intermediate school-aged kids across Hawke's Bay.

"This year we added Years 1 and 2 to the competition. All schools were invited to participate and many from last year were also keen again this year," Cherie says.

Cherie Meerlo from Greenmeadows-based Meerlo Creations is one of this year's organisers. Last year she submitted 50 masks from her after school art class students — this year's entries well exceeded 100.

"All masks are being made from recycled materials, fibres and other interesting items. The theme is open, so this really made for some intriguing ideas. A homeschooled group thought outside the box, coming up with interesting masks like sushi rolls and pizza," she says.

The masks will be exhibited at Hastings Community Arts Centre from Monday, May 30 to Saturday, June 11.

"We are ever so grateful for the financial support of Napier City Council Creative Community Arts Fund and all the other sponsors from last year's Mask Challenge. They have enabled us to grow the exhibition in size and mask numbers."

This year's judge is Hawke's Bay artist Katie Baptiste from Metal Metcalfe.

"Katie loves designing, creating and fabricating joyful, playful and very colourful pieces using materials like steel drums. She is about sustainability and recycling, a perfect match for our mask judging.

"She will determine the winners in each category and present the prizes at the exhibition opening on Sunday, May 29, at 4pm. Everyone is very welcome to attend our opening and to view the mask exhibition."

■ Mask exhibition opening, celebration and prizegiving, Sunday May 29, 4pm, Hastings Community Arts Centre, 106 Russell St, Hastings.