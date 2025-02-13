But Mike Brown says his son Chamon, 15, will be continuing to hitchhike 45km to Tamatea High School from State Highway 2, the Napier-Wairoa Rd, because no obvious solution has been found.
Brown got the attention of the country, and the Prime Minister, when he resorted to the controversial method of getting his kids to class this week after a rural bus service from Aropaoanui to Napier was cut at the end in 2024.
Brown wants his children to continue to travel to Tamatea High School’s te reo Māori immersion programme, but the ministry told him multiple times it could no longer provide a bus, or a travel allowance, as it is not the closest state or state-integrated school to his home.
The distance between the closest school to Brown’s house for Chamon, William Colenso College, and Tamatea High School is less than a kilometre longer, and depending on the route taken, could even be less.
Education Minister Erica Stanford said on Wednesday the family had chosen not to attend their local education provider and “that is their decision”.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon confirmed he was aware of children hitchhiking to get to school.
On Thursday, Brown told Hawke’s Bay Today he was glad politicians were having a robust conversation about the matter.
Meffan said the Ministry had not requested Brown send his children to William Colenso College, as caregivers have the right to choose where to enrol their children.
“However, the eligibility criteria for school transport assistance are intended to ensure the ongoing viability and integrity of local schooling networks by supporting students to attend their closest school,” he said.
“This helps to prevent inefficiencies in the network due to excess demand at some schools and surplus capacity at others.”
Meffan said there were now no ministry-funded school bus routes along SH2 Napier-Wairoa Rd. If Brown’s children were to transfer to mixed-gender William Colenso College, or Laa to the all-girls Sacred Heart College, they would be entitled to a conveyance allowance.
