“Pavement and structural works are underway, with shotcreting (spray concrete) for tie-ins to connect to the road, stream diversion, revegetation, final surfacing, guardrail installation, line-marking and signage all planned over the next three to four weeks.”

He said further work below the road level would continue for about six more weeks after the opening.

Thew said the project had come with challenging ground conditions that impacted the piled foundation, which required larger ‘digouts’ to reach solid ground.

The Kererū gorge culvert is scheduled to reopen on April 17. Photo / Peter Scott - Above Hawke’s Bay

“This, in turn has influenced the arch structure and the backfill weight needing to be reduced using expanded polystyrene blocks with additional steel reinforcing.”

The purpose of the large arch was to prevent flooding. The design was adopted instead of building a bridge to span the gorge.

Thew said precast panels were used to speed up construction.

“The construction costs of the gorge culvert structure are $22.8m and is 100% Crown-funded.”

Thew said a final opening date for the Puketapu Bridge was dependent on pavement progress through the winter months.

As of March 2025, the Puketapu Bridge can be seen stretching from one side to the other. Photo / Michaela Gower

“The only significant setback was some ground movement at depth during the piling works, which took additional time to resolve.”

He said contractor Fulton Hogan had to use an additional resource for the beam construction to regain time.

Thew said the precast Super Tee beams were on all four bridge spans with structural concrete pours at each pier underway to lock it all into place.

“Over the coming months, the contractors will be working on the bridge deck, pavement, and road tie-ins at both ends of the bridge.”

The bridge will have a separate shared pathway.

Thew said Hastings District Council was managing an extensive programme of works with deadlines related to central Government funding.

He said delaying the Springfield Rd works until after the Puketapu Bridge completion would have cost ratepayers $80,000 due to lower NZTA subsidy rates after June 2025.

“There would also have been an additional $100,000 in costs to keep the road open and maintained in its current condition.

“Whilst public frustration is understandable, HDC does need to prioritise certain works to achieve value for money for our community,” Thew said.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.