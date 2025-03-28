“Pavement and structural works are underway, with shotcreting (spray concrete) for tie-ins to connect to the road, stream diversion, revegetation, final surfacing, guardrail installation, line-marking and signage all planned over the next three to four weeks.”
He said further work below the road level would continue for about six more weeks after the opening.
Thew said the project had come with challenging ground conditions that impacted the piled foundation, which required larger ‘digouts’ to reach solid ground.
“This, in turn has influenced the arch structure and the backfill weight needing to be reduced using expanded polystyrene blocks with additional steel reinforcing.”