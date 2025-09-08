Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay kaumātua Jim Edwards wants council to dredge river for final waka journey

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Nga Tukemata o Kahungunu leaves the Clive river for possibly the last time. Owner Jim Edwards says, 'Dredging clears the river, but more has to be done to make sure the river stayed clean and didn't build up with mud and weeds.' Video Warren Buckland.

A Hawke’s Bay kaumātua wants a Hastings river dredged so he can paddle the waka he helped build one last time before he succumbs to cancer.

The 20-metre, six-tonne waka, Ngā Tukemata-o-Kahungunu, once sat on the banks of Te Awa o Mokotūāraro, formerly known as the Clive River, until 2019.

