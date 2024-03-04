Hawke’s Bay in brief: Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash on Kennedy Rd, Napier

Hato Hone St John took a motorcyclist to Hawke’s Bay Hospital with serious injuries after a crash with a car. on Saturday.

A motorcyclist was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Napier on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Kennedy Rd and Storkey St at 2.20pm.

A man in his 20s is in a serious condition at Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

Diversions were put in place on Riverbend Rd and Georges Dr while Kennedy Rd closed while a scene examination took place.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Armed Offender’s Squad callout in Hastings

A man has been arrested after armed police were called to a family harm-related assault in Raureka near Hastings on Monday afternoon.

Police said the armed offender’s squad was called at about 12.45pm as a precaution after the alleged offender was said to be in possession of a weapon.

“There is nothing to suggest serious injuries to the victim,” a police spokesperson said

Deep Rising: Seaweek film explores mysteries of the deep sea

Sustainable HB presents a screening of Deep Rising on Thursday, March 7.

It is a film narrated and executive produced by Jason Momoa and is interwoven with awe-inspiring footage of the deep’s most dazzling creatures.

Take a thought-provoking look into the mysteries of the deep sea and how illuminates the relationship between our ocean’s fragile and mysterious ecosystems and sustaining all life on Earth.

Enjoy light refreshments and kōrero from 6.30pm, screening from 7pm - 8.30pm at Sustainable HB at 201 Southland Road, Hastings.

Tickets are $5.45 including booking fee.





B.A.D day ahead: Beer Appreciation Day returns to Duart House

Duart House in Havelock North will again turn into a beer lover’s nirvana on Saturday, March 9 with the return of Beer Appreciation Day.

Organiser Jim Poppelwell said there would be a huge range of beverages available, and a whole bunch of brewers keen to introduce them.

This year’s lineup features champion New Zealand Large Brewery winners Garage Project and acclaimed newcomers Pacific Coast Beverages.

“We’re super stoked with the lineup this year, which includes a bunch of new releases and some reinterpretations of classic brews. After a helluva 2023, it’s going to be awesome to be back bigger and better than ever. It’ll be an extremely enjoyable afternoon, guaranteed,” Poppelwell said.

Local music legends Deep Fried Funk will be performing sets throughout the day, with DJ Andy (Wellington) laying down bangers in between. There will also be specially developed menus from Gina’s Truck, MacDaddy and La Petite Tagarine. Tickets are available now through Eventbrite.



