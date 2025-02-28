“We have 35 airplanes here and about 120 people involved, including competitors, judges, and supporters. They’ve come from as far north as North Shore and as far south as Timaru, with about 25 from Hawke’s Bay,” he said.
The competition lineup has 20 different events, including precision flying, aerobatics, formation flying, navigation, landing and bombing.
Among the competitors is Andrew Roberts, who travelled from Tauranga for his second National Championship after five years of flying.
“I started because my dad flies gliders, and his dad flew power aircraft. I’ve just been around aviation my whole life,” Roberts said.
For him, the event is about more than just the prizes.
“I’m hoping to take home some trophies, but it’s also about catching up with friends.”
“We hope to go over there and win, but like the nationals, the quality of the competitors is very high, so we just hope to have an enjoyable time getting the best result possible and representing New Zealand well,” he said.