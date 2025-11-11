So far, the first stage of the $35.8 million upgrade has delivered an additional 808sq m of floor space, a second MRI and CT scanner, plus a replacement CT scanner.

The first patients for both the new MRI and CT scanner are scheduled for Monday, November 17.

The $35.8m upgrade comprises $29.3m for the radiology expansion project and $6.5m for the additional new CT scanner and the replacement CT scanner.

These upgrades are part of wider improvements at Hawke’s Bay Hospital, including a $28.3m rapid-built ward with 28 beds to boost capacity being delivered in 2026 and a $37.2m linear accelerator and bunker, currently in the design phase.

Brown said the new MRI machine had a more spacious opening, making scans more comfortable and accessible for patients, while the second CT scanner allowed emergency imaging to continue without delay for patients needing planned scans, enhancing the hospital’s resilience.

The facility had been designed to maximise efficiency, he said.

“Radiology staff can now prepare patients and provide post-scan care in dedicated spaces,” Brown said.

“This streamlined workflow allows more scans to be completed each day, meaning shorter wait times for diagnosis, urgent care, and elective treatment.”

Brown said the upgrades support the Government’s health targets, which are a two-week wait target for a CT scan, shorter emergency department stays, and expanded and enhanced imaging that streamlines diagnostic pathways, reduces reliance on outsourced services, and supports faster assessments and treatment planning.

Opening at Hawke’s Bay Hospital later this month is a third endoscopy room, with the $1.3m addition further strengthening the hospital’s diagnostic capacity.

Currently, the two other endoscopy rooms deliver 4200 procedures a year.

The addition of a third will increase it to nearly 6800, including colonoscopies, gastroscopies and other essential diagnostic tests.

“These investments are about future-proofing our health services for a growing population and ensuring Hawke’s Bay has the capacity and capability it needs for years to come,” Brown said.

“This upgraded radiology facility will help patients get the care they need faster, while giving clinicians the modern tools and technology to provide world-class care in Hawke’s Bay.”

Tukituki MP Catherine Wedd said the upgrades will deliver faster and better healthcare for Hawke’s Bay families and take pressure off the emergency department.

“It was so uplifting to see the excitement from all the staff and the team who have worked on this project.

“We have recently had some broken bones in our family, so we have spent the last few weeks in and out of X-rays and appreciate the work, expertise and technology that is vital to achieving the best outcomes for patients at Hawke’s Bay hospital.”

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and has worked in radio and media in the UK, Germany, and New Zealand.