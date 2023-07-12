The radiology department at Hawke's Bay Hospital has lost its IANZ accreditation.

International Accreditation of New Zealand (IANZ) withdrew its stamp of approval for a variety of issues, Te Whatu Ora - Te Matau a Māui Hawke’s Bay said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hawke’s Bay, along with Wellington and Hutt, was one of three hospitals in which radiology departments were identified last year as being at high risk of falling below accredited standards.

IANZ monitors various consumer items and service providers, including within the health system.

“While IANZ accreditation is an important gauge of the quality of our public radiology services, it is by no means the only one,” Te Whatu Ora said in a statement last year.

It said is regarded as being preferable to be IANZ-accredited, but not essential.

In its release, Te Whatu Ora - Te Matau a Māui Hawke’s Bay said unsuitable space, ageing equipment, workforce shortages and IT issues contributed to the loss of accreditation, which was characterised by patients waiting longer for scans.

It said it was working to address failings identified in the IANZ report in the hope of having the accreditation reinstated.

It added that all radiology services would continue as normal, despite the red flags thrown up by IANZ.

“Accreditation has been suspended as we are currently unable to deliver what is required to achieve it,” acting head of department Dr Richard Cooper said.

“IANZ assesses us against the level of care we should be delivering to the community of Hawke’s Bay and we remain focused on the steps that are needed to meet the accreditation standard.”

Plans for the redevelopment of the radiology department are at the architectural stage, an upgrade to the IT system is under way and a replacement CT scanner is due later this year.

But the hospital admits it is having to look overseas to recruit imaging technologists and radiologists.

National Party Tukituki electorate candidate Catherine Wedd said it was a sad day for the Hawke’s Bay health system.

“Labour has failed to address our health workforce shortages in Hawke’s Bay, and this loss of accreditation is another result of the Government failing to do what’s needed to train, attract and retain more staff.”

Labour’s incumbent Tukituki MP, Anna Lorck, said she wanted to assure Hawke’s Bay it was staff numbers - not the radiology service itself - that was the issue.

“I’ve spoken the Minister of Health’s office and the minister [Dr Ayesha Verrall] has assured me that Te Whatu Ora is already working through the recommendations and requirements to have accreditation reinstated and she is keeping me up to date,” Lorck said.

IANZ’s scope does not extend to emergency departments, but WorkSafe’s does.

They issued Hawke’s Bay Hospital with a Provisional Improvement Notice (Pin) in September 2021, after determining the emergency department was unsafe for staff and patients.

That Pin was removed following the recruitment of security, a change in the staff-patient ratio and the implementation of a more streamlined triaging system.

Hawke’s Bay was recently included in the regional hospital redevelopment plan, which will help determine if the existing premises can be significantly improved or if a new build is required.