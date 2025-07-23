Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Armed police are at Hawke's Bay Hospital. Photo / Jack Riddell

Hawke’s Bay Hospital is in lockdown, with staff told a gunman could be in its vicinity.

Armed police have surrounded the Hastings hospital at every exit after an incident about 1.20pm.

Diversions are being put in place and officers with dogs are being sent inside.

A staff member in the hospital said staff had been sent a memo saying:

“Hawke’s Bay Hospital has gone into lockdown due to a potential gunman in the vicinity. Please stay away from doors and windows and do not let anybody exit the building. Further information to follow”.