- Hawke’s Bay Hospital will increase patient capacity with $28.3 million funding confirmed for a new 28-bed inpatient unit.
- Health Minister Simeon Brown says the unit will improve patient flow and reduce emergency department stays.
- The funding is an interim solution while planning for the hospital’s longer-term redevelopment continues.
Patient capacity is set to increase at Hawke’s Bay Hospital after Health Minister Simeon Brown confirmed a boost in funding.
The $28.3 million, announced on Friday, will deliver a new 28-bed temporary inpatient unit at Hawke’s Bay Hospital, enabling the hospital to meet current capacity demands while planning for longer-term development, Brown said.
“Acute services at Hawke’s Bay Hospital are currently under pressure due to high inpatient occupancy rates and lack of capacity,” Brown said.
“This is having a significant effect on hospital flow and the ability to admit patients from the emergency department to the wards, resulting in longer stays in ED.”