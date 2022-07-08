The first day of Hastings RDA at Mary Shorts riding school in Pakipaki. Photo / Supplied

Riding for the Disabled (RDA) in New Zealand began as an adjunct to the Pukeora Pony Club in Central Hawke's Bay, was incorporated in 1972 and has since spread throughout the country.

RDA was introduced to New Zealand from the UK in1962 by the president of the NZ Pony Club Tom Atchinson of Central Hawke's Bay.

Atchinson promoted Pony Clubs using their ponies to provide riding for local children with disabilities.

Now, 50 groups nationwide provide therapeutic riding experiences and horse interaction for disabled children and adults.

RDA uses the horse's physical movement and sociable nature to improve the lives of people with physical & intellectual impairments, behavioural and psychological problems and neurodiversity.

The Hastings Group Riding for the Disabled works mainly with young people, often starting when they are very young, sometimes as part of a more comprehensive therapeutic programme.

While the Pukeora group in Central Hawke's Bay no longer exists, the Hastings group still runs strong and has done since 1972 when it was started by Mary Short, who ran a riding school in Pakipaki.

When Short retired in 1997 the Hastings group moved to 699 Murdoch Road East in Akina and is now run by manager Ruth Holmes.

Holmes came to the Hastings Group RDA through her work with horses and land management; she first started volunteering with RDA in the UK in the 1980s, and when moving to New Zealand in 2001, she started volunteering at Hastings.

Holms explained the physical feeling of freedom gained from riding a horse and the relationship with a large, powerful but gentle animal is empowering.

"Working with riders to help them find ways to ride through adaptive equipment or watching them become more connected to society through a relationship with a horse is very rewarding," she said.

The program can help balance, coordination, core strength, social skills, and concentration.

L-R Sue Fraser, Doug Davis, Julia Meeuwsen, Whakatu, Cherry Dingemans, at Hastings RDA, dressage Ribbon Day in 2017. Photo / Duncan Brown

"The reason it works is that it is undertaken by trained and qualified people who are passionate about working with riders towards goals that can be measured and achieved," Holmes said.

RDA is recognised and promoted by health professionals, and it is enjoyable for the riders, who often don't realise they are having therapy.

The Hastings RDA charges less than 20 per cent of what the therapy could cost, when considering the qualifications and training programme, the property maintenance and the cost of purchase, training and care for the horses and ponies.

Although the program is seen as accessible, the group is aware they could always "reach more riders and change more lives".

"We are constrained by the size of our property, the number of horses and ponies it can support, and the number of volunteers available," Holmes said.

If RDA is something you may be interested in, check it out online and keep in mind an agreement must be signed for a rider, medical consent must be given, and the programme is hugely subsidised.