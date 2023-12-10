The Rezpect Dance Academy end-of-year showcase took place at Toitoi–Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre last Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

A celebration of all the hard work of Rezpect Dance Academy dancers throughout the year lit up Hastings last weekend.

Rezpect dancers put on their end-of-year showcase at Toitoi-Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre on Saturday.

Earlier this year, Rezpect dancers participated in Hip Hop World Supremacy Battlegrounds in Sydney, Australia.

Rezpect followed that up with a third-place finish at the Hip Hop International NZ national championships in Auckland in April that qualified them for the 2023 World Hip Hop Dance Championship.

They sent a crew to Phoenix, Arizona, in the US in July and August and placed 36th at the international event.

The Hastings-based hip-hop academy has been running for 13 years and has drawn hundreds of young people in that time, aged 5 and up.

Rezpect’s 2024 dance crew auditions begin this month, with two audition dates to pick from for each of the crews.

The kidz auditions, for those aged 10 and under at the start of 2024, will be held on Friday, December 15, and Tuesday, January 16, 4pm to 6pm.

The junior auditions, for those who are 10-12 at the start of 2024, will be held on Friday, December 15, and Tuesday, January 16, 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

The open auditions, for those 13 and over at the start of 2024, will be held on Saturday, December 16, and Wednesday, January 17, 6.30pm to 8.30pm.