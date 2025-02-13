The fact that no-one died in Pākōwhai, which was hit by a mini ocean of water from both sides of the two rivers that surround, is in many ways pure luck.
But it is also down to Joe Faram, of Rotorforce New Zealand and Jim Guerin of Hawke’s Bay Helicopters.
The pair of them, along with the No 3 Squadron of the RNZ Air Force have been awarded the Salute to Excellence Humanitarian Service Award by Vertical Aviation International for their incredible efforts.
But in typical salt-of-the-earth fashion, they brush it off. Guerin says he did what everyone else would, he was “just in a position to help”.
Faram has a base at the Hastings Aerodrome and lives on a nearby hill.
On the night Gabrielle hit, the wind kept Faram awake, but the rain didn’t strike him as particularly heavy.
“The first call was Unison calling me about an hour before daylight saying they had an isolated crew in the Devil’s Elbow and they couldn’t get out,” Faram said.
As Faram was about to get airborne he received a call from Fire and Emergency New Zealand asking if he could do a survey as they were unsure what was happening due to the lack of communication.
Faram flew to Esk Valley and saw the devastation laid out before him. He quickly flew to his mate Rick Graham’s property to make sure he and his family were safe. Faram then took Graham back to base and put him in a chopper to help out Unison.
“I didn’t see him for three weeks,” Faram said of Graham.
“He got that crew and he got that guy that was stuck in the truck [on the Devil’s Elbow].”
Jim Guerin, CEO and chief pilot at Helicopters Hawke’s Bay, soon joined Faram in the air.
Together they spent eight weeks working alongside defence and emergency services, who were based at Faram’s hangar during rescue operations.
“I thought it was a ride, and they turned up and insisted I was flying it,” Faram said.
The only two other non-RNZAF pilots to operate the NH90 are Prince William and Richie McCaw, according to Faram.
“They got 15 minutes, I got an hour.”
Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier. He reports on all stories relevant to residents of the region.