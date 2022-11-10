Hawke's Bay heirlooms and heroes honoured

The heritage awards' supreme winner was the cultural heritage project Ngā Ara Tipuna, Waipukurau-Takapau. Photo Supplied

The heritage awards' supreme winner was the cultural heritage project Ngā Ara Tipuna, Waipukurau-Takapau. Photo Supplied

A pā site interpretation project in Central Hawke's Bay was the supreme winner at the inaugural 2022 Hawke's Bay Heritage Awards.

On Wednesday night people gathered from across the region to attend the awards at Hastings Assembly Ballroom where praise was heaped on the winner, Ngā Ara Tipuna, Waipukurau-Takapau.

Ngā Ara Tipuna is a pā site interpretation project which showcases the network of seven historic pā sites located In the Waipukurau-Takapau area of Tamatea/Central Hawkes Bay.

A cultural and educational story telling tour has now been created, marrying the historic pā sites with technology, to share a history and the stories of the people that is unique to Tamatea/Central Hawkes Bay.

A self-guided driving tour with storyboards, incredible views and on-site access to digital storytelling has brought seven historic pā to life.

Ngā Ara Tipuna is a pā site interpretation project showcasing the network of seven historic Pā sites located In the Waipukurau-Takapau area of Tamatea/Central Hawkes Bay. Photo / Supplied

This significant cultural heritage project includes the creation of carvings, digital storytelling and displays to engage visitors and locals through sharing stories of the hapu of Ngai Tahu ki Takapau, Ngāi Toroiwaho, Ngaī Te Rangitotohu, Ngāti Marau, Ngāi Te Kikiri-o-te-rangi and Ngāti Parakiore and their relationship with the land.

The awards are a significant new regional showcase, designed to recognise and celebrate those whose talents and energies preserve Hawke's Bay's heritage landscape.

"The people who called Te Matau a Māui / Hawke's Bay home in the past have left their mark on the place we all call home today through their sites of significance, the places they built, the artefacts they left behind and the stories they told," said Barbara Arnott, chair of Historic Places Hawke's Bay and Art Deco Trust, and one of the organisers of the event.

"Their legacies gift us today our sense of place, our sense of belonging and our sense of identity. They tell the stories of our past and our progress as a region.

"The awards are the opportunity to recognise the hugely talented people and organisations throughout Hawke's Bay who preserve and conserve this vital heritage for all of us to enjoy and experience."

Awards were given in eight categories.

Winners in each category received a handcrafted award commissioned for the awards programme by acclaimed Hawke's Bay artist Ema Scott.

2022 Hawke's Bay Heritage Award nominees and winners:

2022 Hawke's Bay Heritage Awards Supreme Winner:

Ngā Ara Tipuna

Historic Places Hawkes's Bay, Domestic Building, Saved and Restored Award:

WINNER Whare Ra, Havelock North

HIGHLY COMMENDED Paradise Cottage, Paradise Road, Napier

NOMINATED: Glenlyon, Lincoln Road, Napier

Hawthorne House, Railway Road South, Hastings

Te Mata House, Havelock North

Hastings District Council, Public Realm, Saved and Restored Award:

WINNER The Municipal Buildings at Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre, Hastings

HIGHLY COMMENDED Coles Joinery Factory, Ongaonga

NOMINATED Park Island Cemetery War Graves Restoration New Zealand supported by the Remembrance Army, Hawke's Bay branch

The County Hotel, Napier

Napier Hill Cemetery, Napier City Council gardens team

Tribune Precinct Restoration, Hastings

Art Deco Trust, Art Deco Era Building, Saved and Restored Award:

WINNER Daily Telegraph Building, Tennyson Street, Napier

NOMINATED Antique Centre restoration of the former Ross and Glendinning Building, Tennyson Street, Napier

Kelly McNeil Building, Queens Street East, Hastings

Las Palmas Building, King Street, North, Hastings



Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated, Māori Realm Award:

WINNER Ngā Ara Tipuna, Waipukurau-Takapau

NOMINATED: Te Tū Marae ki Te Matau a Māui Project

Hawke's Bay Tourism, Heritage Tourism Award:

WINNER Coles Joinery Factory, Ongaonga

NOMINATED: Tribune Precinct, Hastings



Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, Seismic Strengthening Award:

WINNER The Opera House at Toitoi Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre, Hastings

HIGHLY COMMENDED Tribune Precinct, Hastings

NOMINATED: Kelly McNeil Building, Hastings

Central Hawke's Bay District Council, Future Heritage Award:

WINNER Tribune Precinct, Queens Street East, Hastings



Napier City Council Hawke's Bay Heritage Hero Award:

WINNER Denise Gore

HIGHLY COMMENDED Michael Fowler

HIGHLY COMMENDED Pat Benson

NOMINATED: Corrine Bowey – Encore Dancers – Born To Move Dance Studio

Ronda Chrystal and The Deco Tour



Wairoa District Council Hawke's Bay Heritage Heroes Award:

WINNER Central Hawke's Bay Museum

HIGHLY COMMENDED Hawke's Bay Vintage Car Club

HIGHLY COMMENDED The volunteers at Hawke's Bay Knowledge Bank