Keith Price, pictured halfway through his term as chairman of the Taylor Hawks national basketball league franchise from 2015 to 2023. Photo / NZME

Hawks chairman Keith Price has stepped down from the role after almost eight years first saving Hawke’s Bay’s place in the national men’s basketball league and then seeing them through to title-contending status.

Price, a career detective-turned-businessman who has now served 16 years on the Napier City Council, became chairman in a late 2015 shakeup at a time when the Hawks had been at risk of not being able to contest the competition through near insolvency.

He decided during the 2023 season this year would be his last, with the board chairman role taken now by fellow board member and city councillor Sally Crown.

The franchise said in a statement on Monday that Price had taken the franchise from the “brink of bankruptcy” to being in regular championship contention, and it would leave a “lasting legacy”.

“Under Keith’s leadership the Hawks have achieved significant growth in crowd numbers, sponsorship levels and he has built strong relationships with community and key stakeholders,” the statement says, complimenting as “invaluable” the contribution by Price and his family.

“His vision and relentless commitment to excellence have played a pivotal role in shaping our success so far.”

The crowd on a good night watching the Hawkes in an NBL game at Pettigrew Green Arena, Taradale. Photo / NZME

Crown had already been an “integral” part of the organisation, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the table from her business and governance backgrounds, the statement says, adding: “Her commitment to developing our strategy, combined with her leadership skills and community connections, make her the ideal candidate to lead our board during this important next phase of our journey.”

Price says he would “never leave” the Hawks unless it was in a good state to hand over.

“I’m proud to say we are there,” he said. “Now is the right time to pass the reins to Sally, with the full support of all other board members.”

The Hawks have a men’s NBL history dating back to 1983 – two years after a group of six club and representative interests established the first strand – and despite having won the title just once, in 2006, are regarded by the board as a “fantastic asset” for the region.

Out and about on city councillor duty, Sally Crown is now chairwoman of the Hawke's Bay basketball franchise board. Photo / NZME

Crown said: “It is a privilege to take on this role, and to continue to build on the foundation Keith has set. As a board we are excited to explore opportunities for the franchise and work closely with our supporters, stakeholders and community to deliver something that we remain proud of.”

Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 50 years of journalism experience in news gathering, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues, and personalities.