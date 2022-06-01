Hawke's Bay has one new Covid-related death and 208 new Covid cases today

The Ministry of Health announced Hawke's Bay has 208 new Covid cases, with 14 in hospital on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

The Ministry of Health announced Hawke's Bay has 208 new Covid cases, with 14 in hospital on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay has one further Covid-related death reported today.

This brings the total number of people who have died with Covid 19 in the region to 26.

The Ministry of Health announced Hawke's Bay has 208 new Covid cases today, with 14 in hospital.

Nationally there are 8182 new community cases of Covid-19 today, with the Ministry of Health reporting a further 13 Covid-related deaths.

Of the people whose deaths were reported today; four were from the Auckland region, two were from Canterbury, and one each from Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti, Hawke's Bay, Hutt Valley, Capital and Coast, Nelson Marlborough, and Southern.

One person was in their 40s, two were in their 70s, five were in their 80s, and five were aged over 90.

Six were female and seven were male.

There are also 373 people in hospital with the virus, including eight in intensive care.

This brings the total number of publicly reported Covid-19 deaths to 1185 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 6,893, while last Wednesday it was 7,308.