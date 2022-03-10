Hawke's Bay has 855 new cases of Covid 19, 18 in hospital

The results of Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) taken at home can be reported online at My Covid Record or by calling the helpline at 0800 222 478. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay has 855 new cases of Covid and 18 people in hospital with Covid.

Nationwide, there were 20,989 new cases of Covid and 856 people in hospital, including 20 in intensive care.

There have been seven new deaths, bringing the total number of Covid deaths to 98.

In Hawke's Bay 97.4 per cent of eligible people have got one dose of the vaccine, 95.5 per cent of eligible people have got two doses of the vaccine and 72.8 per cent of eligible people have gotten their booster.

Test results for children 12 and under can now be done online via My Covid Record from today.