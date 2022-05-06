Hawke's Bay has 212 new cases, 15 in hospital

Hawke's Bay has 212 new Covid cases today, with 15 in hospital. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has 212 new Covid cases today, with 15 in hospital.

Nationally there are 7347 new community cases.

The Ministry of Health reported a further 24 Covid-related deaths, 363 people in hospital which includes 18 in intensive care.

Of today's deaths two people were in their 40s; one in their 50s, one in their 60s; seven in their 70s; eight in their 80s and five were aged over 90.

The latest deaths spanned the country with one person from Northland, eight from Auckland, four from Waikato, one from Bay of Plenty, one from Lakes DHB area, one from Taranaki, one from MidCentral, two from the Greater Wellington region, two from Canterbury and three from the Southern region.

Thirteen were female and 11 were male.