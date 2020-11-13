Hawke's Bay growers hopeful after Pick the Bay work expo draws hundreds

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said she was "astounded" at the number of people who dropped into the event. Photo / Supplied

An expo aiming to get people involved in jobs in the horticulture and viticulture industries has drawn about 500 people.

The Pick the Bay Employment Expo was held at Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre last Tuesday by Hastings District Council in partnership with New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc, local government colleagues, MSD, MPI, MBIE, industry trainers and representative groups as well as 20-plus growers.

It was held to help support the sectors, which have been facing worker shortages this season.

Stands at the event provided information about summer work in the industries including picking fruit, forklift driving, packhouse work and longer-term career opportunities.

Attendees ranged from high school students to retirees.

New Zealand Apples and Pears' Gary Jones said it was the biggest turnout he had ever seen for an industry event.

"In difficult times our community has shown real confidence in the plants industry and they see the opportunities it has to offer.

"There are hundreds of permanent and seasonal jobs on offer here in an industry and region that will continue to grow well into the future.

"That resilience is hard to find and we are so fortunate to have it here in Hawke's Bay."

He said the expo has given the industry some confidence it will meet its early labour needs but there are still concerns for harvest time.

"We will need another Employment Expo pre-harvest as well."

Freshmax operations manager, orchard division, Shane Flynn said with the pear crop being ready a bit earlier, Freshmax had already started employing people, but the expo provided another valuable opportunity to attract more.

"We've got a bit of momentum going, but the key will be to keep everyone on board and engaged."

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said she was astounded by the number of people who dropped in to the event, which ran from 4pm to 6pm.

"There were hundreds of people lining up outside Toitoi waiting to come in and talk to our growers – the response to the call for workers was outstanding.

"It shows that our community really wants to work in the horticulture and viticulture sectors.

"Some people will be starting work from today as a result of talking to growers there, and others will have learnt a lot more about the fantastic jobs and career pathways available to everyone in the community."