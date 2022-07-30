Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay GP awarded distinguished fellowship for contributions to Māori health

4 minutes to read
Hawke's Bay GP Dr Kiriana Bird, Ngāti Tukorehe, Ngāti Porou, was awarded Distinguished Fellowship of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay GP Dr Kiriana Bird, Ngāti Tukorehe, Ngāti Porou, was awarded Distinguished Fellowship of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock

A specialist general practitioner who has spent nearly her entire career serving Māori health has been recognised with one of the highest honours a GP can receive.

Hawkes Bay GP Dr Kiriana Bird, Ngāti Tukorehe,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.