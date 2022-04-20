Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Hawke's Bay, Gisborne emergency housing bill $10 million per month

4 minutes to read
More public housing is being built in Hawke's Bay but the Government is finding it hard to keep up with demand. Photo / NZME

More public housing is being built in Hawke's Bay but the Government is finding it hard to keep up with demand. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Taxpayers are now paying an average of $10 million every three months to cover emergency housing costs in Hawke's Bay and Gisborne.

A housing advocate says the biggest factor forcing people into motels is the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.