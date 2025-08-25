Hawke’s Bay gets sneak preview of spring, could hit 20C this week

New born lambs enjoying the warmer Hawke's Bay weather on Tuesday. Photo / Alex Corbin

It’s been close to two months since a city in Hawke’s Bay hit 20C, but a hint of spring on the horizon could well change that this week.

Temperatures around Hawke’s Bay are increasing over this week after a frigid tail end of July and beginning of August.

MetService meteorologist Oscar Shiviti said temperatures will slowly pick up in the region from Wednesday onwards, with highs of 19C expected in Hastings and Napier on Thursday, while Wairoa will enjoy 20C.

Napier looks like it will hit 20C on Friday for the first time since the city hit 20.5C on July 4 this year.

Low temperatures look set to climb as well, with Hastings having lows between 8C and 10C from Thursday to Sunday while Napier enjoys lows between 8C and 11C.