Hawke’s Bay gets sneak preview of spring, could hit 20C this week

But Shiviti said the warmer temperatures will bring wet and windy weather across the region.
“There is a rain band that’s coming in from the north, which has a warmer air mass, and that’s why the temperatures are slightly climbing.
“So that’s a rainy Thursday into the early hours of Friday, and then there’ll be a dry period before maybe those rainy conditions come back in late Saturday into Sunday.”
The warmer weather is expected to last until Sunday, where the high looks to drop to 16C in Napier, Hastings, and Wairoa.
Central Hawke’s Bay residents will need to tough out the cold a little longer as strong westerlies and rain are expected to keep temperatures in the area colder than the rest of the region, with anticipated highs of 14C on Wednesday, 17C on Thursday and Saturday, and 15C on Friday before dropping to a high of 14C on Sunday.
Shiviti warned that there may be a period of cooler temperatures lurking behind the incoming rain band.
“It is certainly a look into how spring may shape up later on,” he said.
