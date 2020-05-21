Hawke's Bay receives the largest sum of money of all regions.

"We need to keep New Zealand businesses going, workers in jobs and regional economies afloat and viable, while at the same time ensuring the health of our country is not compromised," Twyford said.

"Our aim is to put in place measures to soften the impact on workers and businesses in some of the most affected areas.

Hastings district mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the announcement was "fantastic".

Hastings is receiving just over $9m for projects including improvement of footpaths and the i-Way walking and cycling network and a "significant" safety project on State Highway 51 between Kenilworth and Ruahapia roads.

"This is fantastic news for the Waipatu community, who have been concerned for a long time with the safety of the road which has heavy traffic volumes traveling at speed through their community.

"This has been a major priority for them, especially because traffic and pedestrians will increase when the new housing developments and Te Kura Kaupapa are built.

"The road is also an importance entrance into our city and a connection to the Tomoana Showgrounds.

"This investment is about building strong communities, creating new jobs and is just the beginning of a contribution that will go a long way to support our whanau in Waipatu."

The funding will come from the Government's $100m worker redeployment package to create employment for people who have lost their jobs.

"A number of projects will take place in Hawke's Bay, Rotorua and Northland. This work will mostly focus on safety improvements and maintenance projects for roads and bridges, and footpath and cycleway construction," Jones said.

"Training will be provided for workers looking to be deployed, tailored to the specific requirements of the jobs available in their area. Training can be done pre-employment or on the job and can be delivered by providers or employers."

The minister's spokeswoman said: "MBIE is working with the Ministry of Social Development Rapid Response teams and other local partners, including councils and local employers, to identify and match affected workers with these redeployment opportunities".

