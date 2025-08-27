Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hawke’s Bay Garden Affair to debut in November across 25 of the region’s gardens

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

A garden in the Tukituki Valley is one of more than 25 that feature in the inaugural Hawke's Bay Garden Affair from November 7 to 9.

A garden in the Tukituki Valley is one of more than 25 that feature in the inaugural Hawke's Bay Garden Affair from November 7 to 9.

The region’s events calendar is turning over a new leaf, with the arrival of a new landscape festival called the Hawke’s Bay Garden Affair.

The self-guided festival will feature the creative work of Hawke’s Bay artists in more than 25 gardens across the region, from Puketapu in the north to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save