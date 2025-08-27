A garden in the Tukituki Valley is one of more than 25 that feature in the inaugural Hawke's Bay Garden Affair from November 7 to 9.

Hawke’s Bay Garden Affair to debut in November across 25 of the region’s gardens

The region’s events calendar is turning over a new leaf, with the arrival of a new landscape festival called the Hawke’s Bay Garden Affair.

The self-guided festival will feature the creative work of Hawke’s Bay artists in more than 25 gardens across the region, from Puketapu in the north to Waipawa in the south, including Hastings, Havelock North and the Tukituki Valley.

Festival spokeswoman Karen Walker told Hawke’s Bay Today the new event will celebrate the region’s landscapes and is planned to return every two years.

“The Hawke’s Bay Garden Affair is a three-day celebration of the beauty of our gardens, the talent of our local artists, and the spirit of our community,” she said.

“Through the festival and the charitable trust, our aim is not only to inspire and connect people, but also to give back, with proceeds each year supporting a local charity and creating a positive impact well beyond the garden gates.”