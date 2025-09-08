Eastern District Crime Manager Detective Inspector Martin James said police had found a vehicle believed to be involved in the serious assault on Ōmāhu Rd, and a forensic examination of the vehicle is currently under way.
Following the incidents, a gang conflict warrant was put in place on Friday to give police special powers to search vehicles of suspected gang members.
James said police had since used the warrant 10 times, resulting in knives, hammers, and other weapons, alongside methamphetamine, being located.
Six people had been charged with offences following the searches.
Additional police staff remain in the area as inquiries into the incidents continue. The warrant remains in place.
Police continue to urge anyone with information relating to these incidents to contact them, no matter how small the details may seem.
Anyone with information is asked to make a report online or call 105 and quote file number 250905/0501.
Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.