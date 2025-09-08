Hawke’s Bay gang violence: Three still in hospital after assaults

Police cordoned off Ōmāhu Rd after Friday's incident. Photo / Jack Riddell

Three people remain in hospital after two serious gang-related incidents in one night in Hawke’s Bay last week.

Around 9.30pm ongrievous September 4, police were called to Riverbend Rd following what witnesses described as a home invasion and assault, where two people were taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Police outside the Riverbend Rd house in Maraenui on Friday morning. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Police were later called to a grievous assault on Ōmāhu Rd around 2.20am on September 5, where two youths were left with life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospital.

One person has been discharged from hospital, and three remain in a serious to stable condition.