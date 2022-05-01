Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawke's Bay funeral director: Regulate the industry, 'funerals cost more than they should'

4 minutes to read
Sandra Mcllroy of Simplicity Bereavement Services in Hastings said the funeral service industry desperately needs regulation to control inflated prices. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Hawke's Bay funeral director says the cost of dying desperately needs to be re-evaluated.

The Funeral Directors Association of New Zealand (FDANZ) are calling for the Government to increase the Funeral Grant and its

