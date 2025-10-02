Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay forecast: Weekend of showers, sunshine and warm nights

Jack Riddell
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

The sky over Hastings after a storm. The region is set for some scattered rain and even heavy downpours.

The sky over Hastings after a storm. The region is set for some scattered rain and even heavy downpours.

The Hawke’s Bay region is poised for unsettled weekend weather.

MetService meteorologist Michael Pawley said a complex low is making its way across the country from Friday and into the weekend, bringing with it scattered showers.

“But there is a lot of scattered rain around,” Pawley said.

Friday is expected

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save