The complex low is considered as unstable, which Pawley said means there is less constant rain and more of a showery flow.

“But that means that there can be some heavy falls around,” he said.

On Saturday, the rain is expected to ease slightly, except around the ranges, where the risk of heavier showers will remain, while the rest of the region will enjoy mixed weather of a bit of sunshine and the odd shower.

There is even the risk of thunderstorms along Hawke’s Bay’s southern coast into Saturday afternoon.

“It’ll be a mix,” Pawley said.

“I’d say as a general trend for the weekend, you’d be looking at showers and you’ll be getting some fine breaks, but then there’ll also be times where it’s just cloudy.”

“It’s very chaotic at the moment and that’s typical spring really. That’s the unstable flow that the whole country is stuck in.”

Saturday’s temperatures will see Napier and Hastings enjoying highs of 22C and lows between 8C and 10C.

Meanwhile, Waipukurau will see a high of 19C and a low of 8C.

Moving into Sunday, Napier and Hastings will hit a high of 18C with lows between 7C and 8C, while Waipukurau will hit a high of 16C and a low of 7C.

Going into next week, Pawley said the mixed bag of weather will continue into Monday, but expect to see higher than usual overnight temperatures.

“The overnight temperatures will be above average for this time of year,” Pawley said.

“But I’d say it’s still looking pretty showery.”

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and has worked in radio and media in the UK, Germany and New Zealand.