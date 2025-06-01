With the new Cash ‘n Carry open, Gilmours customers now have seven-day access to a range of 4500 products, including foodservice essentials, cleaning products and bulk goods alongside the region’s existing delivery service.
Peter Blackwell, owner-operator of Gilmours Hawke’s Bay, said its delivery service has always been strong but the new store gave customers the option to shop on their terms, when it suits them.
“We’re making it even easier for anyone running a food operation, from rest homes and bakeries to sports clubs, schools and marae, to get in, stock up and keep going,” Blackwell said.
“This business runs on relationships. We know our customers. We know what it takes to keep a busy kitchen humming. That’s why this new store isn’t just a building, it’s another way we’re showing up for the people who keep Hawke’s Bay fed.”