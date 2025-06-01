Peter Blackwell (left) Chris Quin, Cindy Chaimowitz and Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst at the opening of the Gilmours Cash 'n Carry in Onekawa, Napier. Photo / Michael Bradley

A new store that is bringing greater convenience and choice to Hawke’s Bay food and hospitality businesses has opened in Napier.

Foodstuffs North Island has opened a Gilmours Cash ‘n Carry store in Napier, giving local hospitality and foodservice businesses easier access to wholesale products through a card system.

The new 2560sq m store is located at 39 Edmundson St, Onekawa, and builds on the success of the Gilmours warehouse that has been servicing the region for the past two years.

To get a Gilmours card to make purchases, would-be customers need to be a representative of a business, club or charity.

Chris Quin, chief executive of Foodstuffs North Island, said the new store reflects the co-operative’s deep commitment to the region.