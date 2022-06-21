Hawke's Bay food producers recognised as outstanding at national awards

George (left) and Ben Bostock, who own Bostock Brothers, were recognised once again at the Outstanding New Zealand Food Producer Awards after being the 2020 supreme champions. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay producers of chooks and cheese have been recognised as among New Zealand's most outstanding food producers.

Bostock Brothers and Nieuwenhuis Farmstead Cheese each won categories at the Outstanding New Zealand Food Producer Awards on Tuesday night.

For their Organic Free-Range Chicken, Bostock Brothers were crowned Sustainability Champion and were joint winners of the Giesen Paddock Champion category, shared with Middlehurst Delivered.

The sustainability category judges said Bostock Brothers had an "impressive circular story of the food supply chain and developments in renewable energy, mixed land use and waste."

Bostock Brothers were the 2020 Supreme Champions of the Outstanding New Zealand Food Producer Awards, but were unable to attend a party due to Covid.

Annie Nieuwenhuis & Geoff Nieuwenhuis, of Nieuwenhuis Farmstead Cheese, got to add their win as Emerson's Dairy Champion to their accolades. Photo / NZME

Meanwhile, Nieuwenhuis Farmstead Cheese nabbed a win this year as Emerson's Dairy Champion for their Marinated Cloud, Fresh Goat Cheese in Oil.

The judges called the cheese 'perfection'.

"An impeccable product with beautiful flavour balance ... subtle herbs in the infused oil content flavours the goat's cheese beautifully," the judges said.

The 2022 supreme champion was Chatham Island Food Co, the first time in the award's six-year history that seafood has won the top prize.

Head judge Lauraine Jacobs said she was delighted to see new and old companies among this year's champions.

"Consistency is paramount in any product and our winners - for the most part - are from a group that continue to display passion and pride in production, while carefully ensuring their practices never infringe on the sustainability of our land for future generations."