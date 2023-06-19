Waipawa was inundated by Cyclone Gabrielle floodwaters in February.

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council wants to reassure the community that the region’s flood protection network is holding up and forecast rain isn’t expected to cause any significant flooding.

As at 8.36am on Monday 19 June, MetService had downgraded the Orange heavy rain warning to a heavy rain watch for Hawke’s Bay, south of Te Pohue.

“We don’t expect this to cause any significant issues, yet will monitor and maintain our operational readiness over the next two days,” the council’s asset group manager Chris Dolley says.

The Waipawa and Tukituki rivers will reach at least annual flow and may reach five-year levels - the bottom of the stopbank - by this evening, with ponding and slips.

“We continue to monitor the Waipawa River at Waipawa closely and have local eyes on the ground and staff available on the very remote chance that we experience increased rain and river levels,” Dolley says.

Central Hawke’s Bay is expecting a 100-140 mm rainfall, with some persistent falls in the ranges.

This is likely to cause the main Tukituki catchment rivers to rise to at least mean annual (main channel full) and possibly up to five-year levels (bank to bank at the toe of stopbanks).

Timing of the rise will likely be Monday during the day and carry on for several hours into the evening.

Widespread rain over the whole catchment will likely cause localised ponding and slips.

People can monitor river levels at lawa.org.nz.