Hawke's Bay: Five things to do this weekend

Halloween House

Aubyn Live Theatre, 815 St Aubyn St West, Hastings

Saturday 6-9pm

Can you handle the horror? Find out! Come along to our Halloween House tonight. Just $5 a person. It's last year's haunted house- but ten times better.

*We are operating under level two guidelines which may mean we might need to ask you to wait to ensure social distancing.

The CHB Holistic Wellbeing Expo is on this weekend.

CHB Holistic Wellbeing Expo

Waipukurau Memorial Hall, Cnr River Terrace & Herbert St, Waipukurau, Central Hawke's Bay

Saturday and Sunday 10am

The 2-day event offers a range of services of Tarot readers, healers, massage, and like-minded stalls such as crystals, home craft jewellery, essential oils, lotions etc. Free admission.

Messy Church

St Martins Hall, Mayfair, 1120 Willowpark Rd North, Hastings

Saturday 4pm

Crafts, games, music and Bible stories. Free fun for all the family. Learn new skills. Make new friends. Included is a light meal. All welcome and bring your friends and neighbours.

Guthrie Smith Arboretum Visit

Guthrie Smith Arboretum & Education Centre, 3561 State Highway 2, Tutira, Wairoa

Sunday 10am–5pm

The arboretum is spread over 90 hectares overlooking picturesque Lake Tutira. It is situated on what remains of the huge sheep station made famous by naturalist, author and farmer Herbert Guthrie Smith.

Bring the family, a picnic and walking shoes and take your time to stroll and enjoy over 20,000 specimen trees representing many countries of the world.

Free admission.

Napier Urban Farmers' Market

Clive Square, Napier

Saturday 8.30am–12.30pm

Walk down Emerson St and end up in a perfect little market offering a true Hawke's Bay experience.

This is where the locals shop. Enjoy freshly roasted coffee, divine treats and all the produce you need to create your own locally sourced meals at home. The Napier Urban Farmers' Market is OPEN at COVID-19 Level 2 in accordance with government regulations.