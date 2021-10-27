Hawke's Bay: Five things to do this weekend

Halloween House
Aubyn Live Theatre, 815 St Aubyn St West, Hastings
Saturday 6-9pm
Can you handle the horror? Find out! Come along to our Halloween House tonight. Just $5 a person. It's last year's haunted house- but ten times better.
*We are operating under level two guidelines which may mean we might need to ask you to wait to ensure social distancing.
CHB Holistic Wellbeing Expo
Waipukurau Memorial Hall, Cnr River Terrace & Herbert St, Waipukurau, Central Hawke's Bay
Saturday and Sunday 10am
The 2-day event offers a range of services of Tarot readers, healers, massage, and like-minded stalls such as crystals, home craft jewellery, essential oils, lotions etc. Free admission.
Messy Church
St Martins Hall, Mayfair, 1120 Willowpark Rd North, Hastings
Saturday 4pm
Crafts, games, music and Bible stories. Free fun for all the family. Learn new skills. Make new friends. Included is a light meal. All welcome and bring your friends and neighbours.
Guthrie Smith Arboretum Visit
Guthrie Smith Arboretum & Education Centre, 3561 State Highway 2, Tutira, Wairoa
Sunday 10am–5pm
The arboretum is spread over 90 hectares overlooking picturesque Lake Tutira. It is situated on what remains of the huge sheep station made famous by naturalist, author and farmer Herbert Guthrie Smith.
Bring the family, a picnic and walking shoes and take your time to stroll and enjoy over 20,000 specimen trees representing many countries of the world.
Free admission.
Napier Urban Farmers' Market
Clive Square, Napier
Saturday 8.30am–12.30pm
Walk down Emerson St and end up in a perfect little market offering a true Hawke's Bay experience.
This is where the locals shop. Enjoy freshly roasted coffee, divine treats and all the produce you need to create your own locally sourced meals at home. The Napier Urban Farmers' Market is OPEN at COVID-19 Level 2 in accordance with government regulations.