A large wind farm under construction in Hawke’s Bay will reach a major milestone later this month when the first of its giant turbines is switched on.

Meridian Energy’s $448 million Harapaki Wind Farm project includes the installation of 41 giant wind turbines on a mountain range between Napier and Taupo, close to State Highway 5.

The project is well under way on the Maungaharuru Range with 15 turbines partially or fully installed to date.

The wind farm is taking shape and is now visible from Napier on the horizon. Photo / Warren Buckland

Meridian head of renewable construction Chris More said the next milestone was to commission and turn on the first turbine, which was scheduled to happen by November 24.

He said the turbines were being installed as weather permitted and about 100 people were working on the overall project.

“As of [Monday] morning, we have seven fully installed and eight partially installed turbines,” he said.

“We make the most of times when the wind speed is low, so these installation numbers can increase every few days.”

The first of the turbines will be switched on later this month. Photo / Meridian Energy

The turbines are visible from Napier - some 35km away - and have also been catching the eye of motorists travelling along SH5 next to the monoliths.

It will be the sixth-largest wind farm in New Zealand when the project is completed in September next year, in terms of the number of turbines.

The new wind farm will produce enough electricity to power 70,000 homes and is part of a move toward cleaner energy.

To put that in perspective, that is roughly enough power to provide electricity to every home in Hawke’s Bay.

The new view from State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō. Photo / Paul Taylor

All the components for the 41 turbines have now arrived in Hawke’s Bay with the last shipment arriving over the weekend at Napier Port.

Manawatu has the largest wind farm in the country with 134 turbines on the Tararua Wind Farm near Palmerston North (operated by Mercury Energy).

According to the NZ Wind Energy Association, by the end of 2023, the country will boast 19 on-shore wind farms generating enough energy to supply power to over 450,000 Kiwi homes per year.

